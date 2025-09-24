Man charged with kidnapping, accused of trying to take Colorado teen from Arby's, prosecutors say

A man has been charged with kidnapping after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a 17-year-old female Arby's employee from the lobby of the restaurant earlier this month. According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Jonathan Barker, 29, was arrested by Broomfield police on Sept. 13.

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Prosecutors said that Barker allegedly attempted to take the teenager from the restaurant's lobby located at 8950 Metro Airport Avenue when employees intervened until police arrived.

Barker is facing several charges, including second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 16 in Broomfield County District Court.