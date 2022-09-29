Watch CBS News
Jonathan and Diana Toebbe -- accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets -- enter guilty pleas

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Two former Colorado teachers -- a married couple -- are accused of trying to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe just entered guilty pleas in the case this week.

They both worked in the science department of Kent Denver High School starting in 2005.

Jonathan Toebbe -- a former U.S. Navy engineer -- earned a master's degree in nuclear engineering at the Colorado School of Mines in 2012.

According to court documents, in April of 2020, he contacted an unnamed foreign country trying to sell U.S. nuclear submarine secrets.

That country tipped off the FBI.

The couple could face life in prison under this new plea deal.

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on September 29, 2022 / 5:53 PM

First published on September 29, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

