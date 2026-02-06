Colorado funeral home owner who pleaded guilty to corpse abuse sentenced to 40 years in prison on state charges

A Colorado funeral home owner who stashed nearly 200 decomposing bodies and gave families fake ashes was sentenced on state charges on Friday. The judge handed down 40 years in prison for corpse abuse.

Jon Hallford Wagoner County Sheriff

Jon Hallford, who owned Return to Nature Funeral Home with his then-wife Carie, pleaded guilty in December.

Investigators discovered the bodies in 2023 after reports of a stench.

Families of the deceased were devastated to learn the ashes they received were not their loved ones.

Hallford faced up to 50 years in prison.

Family members of the deceased urged the judge to give him the maximum sentence.

Carie also faces prison time on state charges but she has not been sentenced yet.

In a related case, the Hallfords admitted to defrauding the federal government of nearly $900,000 in pandemic aid.