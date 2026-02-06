Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado funeral home owner who pleaded guilty to corpse abuse sentenced to 40 years in prison on state charges

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Add CBS News on Google

A Colorado funeral home owner who stashed nearly 200 decomposing bodies and gave families fake ashes was sentenced on state charges on Friday. The judge handed down 40 years in prison for corpse abuse.

jon-hallford-mug.jpg
Jon Hallford Wagoner County Sheriff

Jon Hallford, who owned Return to Nature Funeral Home with his then-wife Carie, pleaded guilty in December.

Investigators discovered the bodies in 2023 after reports of a stench.

Families of the deceased were devastated to learn the ashes they received were not their loved ones.

Hallford faced up to 50 years in prison.

Family members of the deceased urged the judge to give him the maximum sentence.

Carie also faces prison time on state charges but she has not been sentenced yet.

In a related case, the Hallfords admitted to defrauding the federal government of nearly $900,000 in pandemic aid.

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue