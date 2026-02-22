Police say road rage incident caused I-25 closure in Northern Colorado

Police say a road rage incident in Northern Colorado was the cause of the I-25 closure on Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., police were called to the scene near mile marker 255. According to the Johnstown Police Department, a road rage incident within Johnstown city limits led to a shooting on northbound I-25.

They reported that no one was injured in the shooting.

The interstate was closed for several hours between Highways 56 and 60 while police investigated the scene.

CSP troopers, Larimer County deputies, and Loveland police officers later found the suspect's vehicle in the City of Loveland.

Authorities identified the suspect as 27-year-old Genesis Lucias and booked them into the Larimer County Jail. Lucias is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, menacing, DUI, and other charges.