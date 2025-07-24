Northern Colorado fire crews extinguish gas fire in Johnstown: "Very hot through the windows of the car"

Fire crews in Northern Colorado have extinguished a gas fire that shot flames dozens of feet into the air on Thursday. Five people were rushed to the hospital for injuries suffered in connection with the fire.

The fire was reported just before noon in Johnstown off Colorado State Highway 60 between County Roads 13 and 15.

"Crews have the fire extinguished," Front Range Fire Rescue wrote on social media just after noon. "Roads will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid the area."

Flames are seen spewing from a gas fire in Johnstown, Colorado, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Front Range Fire Rescue

"It's not the house, but they're doing some sort of work there. It looks like it's f***ing caught on fire," Dawn Turner, who shot video of the fire, says off-camera in one of the videos she shot.

"Definitely very hot through the windows of the car as we drove by," Turner said.

Mannuel Amaye was talking to a neighbor when they heard a loud "bang." They went running to the source of the explosion, where he said he saw, "the flames shooting up about 100, 150 feet in the air, and I dialed 911 and got ahold of the fire department."

Amaye said he heard a hissing sound emanating from the fire after the bang that was so loud he couldn't hear another neighbor across the street. He couldn't smell the gas, but smelled the fire burning.

Another neighbor, Angie Rios, also said she heard a boom from her kitchen, ran out, saw the flames, and called 911.

"It was pretty scary. It was pretty hot," she said. "I was afraid our place was gonna catch on fire and our neighbors' trees and just- it was scary, but I'm glad they got it put out."

Several neighbors told CBS News Colorado that construction crews have been at the property where the fire erupted for several weeks.