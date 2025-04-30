John Elway's longtime NFL agent Jeffrey Sperbeck dies at 62 after fall from golf cart in California

Jeffrey Sperbeck, longtime friend and former NFL agent of John Elway, has died at the age of 62 after being injured in a golf cart incident in La Quinta, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Firefighters from CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department responded to the 53200 block of Humboldt Boulevard on Saturday after receiving calls that someone had fallen from a golf cart.

It is unclear if Elway was with Sperbeck at the time of the incident.

The engine company officer said one person had suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma center. A coroner's office says Sperbeck died on Wednesday morning at Desert Regional Medical Center.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.