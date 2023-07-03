Joey Chestnut looks to repeat as hot dog eating contest champ. Here's how many calories he consumes in the process.

Another Fourth of July means another round of competitive hot dog eating — and lots of calories consumed.

Every year, participants prepare to put away an astonishing number of hot dogs at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

Last year, Joey Chestnut claimed his 15th victory by devouring 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. In 2021, he gained the title of hot dog eating world champion after setting a record of 76 hot dogs and buns.

The women's record is 48.5 hot dogs and buns, held by eight-time champ Miki Sudo.

Here's the nutrition breakdown from last year's weiner winner.

How many calories does Joey Chestnut consume?

According to the nutrition facts of Nathan's products, a serving size of one Original Coney Island natural casing beef frank contains 170 calories (according to the company's website; other varieties vary) and one of Nathan's restaurant style buns contains 130 calories.

That means for the 63 hot dogs and buns Chestnut gobbled down last year, the calories of the franks would have equaled 10,710 and the buns added another 8,190 calories — for a grand total of 18,900 calories consumed. That's nearly six times the recommended daily average for a man his age and size.

For his record-setting year with 76 hot dogs and buns, his total would have reached a whopping 22,800 calories!

Nathan's natural casing beef franks also include 16 grams of total fat and 480 milligrams of sodium per dog — so one hot dog accounts for about 21% of your daily recommended values for each.

With 63 franks consumed last year, Chestnut's total fat and sodium intake would have equalled 1,008 grams and 30,240 milligrams, respectively.

Diets higher in sodium are associated with an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, a major cause of stroke and heart disease.

How do competitive eaters consume so much?



A normal eater has a stomach that feels full after consuming about a liter or a liter and a half's worth of food, whereas competitive eaters learn to stretch and relax their stomachs to fit in more.

They do this by eating large amounts of low-calorie foods and liquids including water, diet soda, watermelon and cabbage.

The stretching does not go on indefinitely, however. As with any competition, there will be losers, and all competitive eaters will eventually reach their limit — and they might not feel too good afterwards.

The side effects of such enormous binges vary based on the individual and the food being eaten, but as CBS News has previously reported, side effects of competitive eating can include nausea, painful gas, vomiting, heartburn and diarrhea. More serious side effects could include choking, esophageal inflammation and potentially even stomach rupture.

In a statement to CBS News Monday, Major League Eating, the world body that oversees professional eating contests — including Nathan's Famous Hot Dot Eating Contest — says all of its events adhere to "strict safety protocols," including having an emergency medical technician present at events and ensuring participants are 18 years of age or older.

"Do not try speed eating [at] home," the group warns on its website.

Amy Kraft contributed reporting. This article has been updated to correct the amount of sodium in that hot dog variety.