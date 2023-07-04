July Fourth hot dog eating contest women's competition won by Miki Sudo with 39.5 hot dogs and buns

Competitors ready for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Competitors ready for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 01:00

Miki Sudo put away 39.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest for the ninth time Tuesday. Sudo fell short of breaking her own record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns, which she set at the Independence Day event in 2020.

Fifteen women tried to scarf down as many hot dogs and buns as they could late Tuesday morning on an outdoor stage set up on New York's Coney Island near the area's amusement park and boardwalk.

Last year, Sudo polished off 40 hot dogs and buns to win the contest.

The men's competition is scheduled to be held Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Mayoi Ebihara, left, and Miki Sudo compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in New York City, July 4, 2023. Reuters/Amr Alfiky



