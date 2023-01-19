Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman says he will step away from band to put "mental health first"

Fall Out Boy lead guitarist Joe Trohman said he is taking a break from the band to put his "mental health first."

On Wednesday, Trohman, 38, said in a social media post on Fall Out Boy's official page that his mental health has "rapidly deteriorated over the past several years."

"So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell," he said.

a note from Joe: pic.twitter.com/CbK887oWLn — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 19, 2023

Trohman, who formed Fall Out Boy over two decades ago with singer Pete Wentz, noted he will step away as the band releases their new album, "So Much (For) Stardust" in March. It's their first studio album since 2018.

However, Trohman said he will "one-hundred percent" return to the band after his recovery.

"In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first," he said. "Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Last year Trohman released his memoir, "None of this Rocks," which chronicles his struggles with depression and substance abuse. Following his book release, he opened up to People magazine about his mental health journey and being a father to two young daughters.

"I'm a mentally ill person. And I grew up with a mentally ill parent, and I want things to be so much better for them," he said. "So I hope one day if they decide to read this book, they don't feel embarrassed by it. And that maybe it's possible it allowed them to get to know me in a way that maybe they could have never gotten to know me just by being around me with me and talking."