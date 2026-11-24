Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has been suspended for Denver's game on Friday. On Tuesday, Coach Sean Payton didn't go into specifics about the suspension, only citing detrimental conduct.

"I'm suspending J.K. Dobbins for the game this weekend. Conduct detrimental. That's all I'm going to say about it," Payton said. "Head coach's decision."

Quarterback Bo Nix also declined on Tuesday to provide any details when asked about Dobbins' suspension, only saying he had "nothing to do with it."

The Broncos travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Black Friday.

J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Harry How / Getty Images

Dobbins' team suspension adds another change-up to an already unusual week with truncated preparation time and a flight out on Wednesday.

Just 24 hours earlier, Payton told a handful of reporters on a Zoom call, "J.K.'s going to be super important for what we're doing in this stretch" despite having had just one carry in the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Dobbins gained 0 yards on his lone hand-off, which came on Denver's second drive as he once again danced indecisively at the line of scrimmage as has been his habit this season.

He didn't see the field again. Practice squad call-up Cory Schrader got a carry later in the game.

Dobbins wasn't at practice Tuesday.

Dobbins has seen his usage drop dramatically with the emergence of rookie Jonah Coleman, who set career highs Sunday with 24 rushes for 111 yards and three touchdowns.

Dobbins got the bulk of the Broncos' carries over the season's first six weeks, but he's carried just 17 times over the last four games. Overall, he has rushed 99 times for 324 yards and three touchdowns. His career-low 3.3 yards per carry has dropped his career average below 5.0 yards to 4.9.

Dobbins had a testy exchange with reporters a few weeks ago about his diminishing role, insisting he was on board with a forced pitch count, ostensibly designed to keep him fresh.

Dobbins was a big offseason priority for the Broncos, who re-signed the veteran to a two-year, $16 million contract in the spring, half of which was guaranteed, even though he was coming off foot surgery that sidelined him the second half of last season.

He pledged during training camp that he was going to play all 17 games this season, a promise he's now breaking through his own actions.