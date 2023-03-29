Jim Benemann, thanks for 40 years of service

Jim Benemann's family reminisce on career as he retires from KCNC-TV

CBS News Colorado Anchor Jim Benemann is retiring after more than 30 years at this station and 40 years in the industry.

Join us in wishing him well in his future endeavors and take a look at his time here, and as a dad.

Viewers and fans have taken to our social media since the announcement of Jim's retirement to wish him well and remember their time enjoying watching him on the air.

"I always loved watching him when I lived in Colorado," one commenter wrote on Instagram. "Happy retirement...well deserved!"

One Facebook, another person commented: "Will greatly miss him!"

Heartfelt comments poured in from viewers on Twitter too.

"Jim's happy inflections, professional delivery, and good natured spirit are going to be very much be missed in our household," one user tweeted. "He's a primary reason we've kept watching news on TV at all. Even if the news itself plain stinks soemtimes, hearing it delivered by Jim makes it better."

Watch a special encore to Jim's farewell Friday, March 31st at 7 p.m. on CBS News Colorado's 24 hour streaming service.

And celebrate Jim Benemann's service in television news with a Celebrity Roast and Fundraiser. Join roastmaster, veterinarian, and funny man Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, along with a roster of roasters including Tom Green, Vic Lombardi, Reggie Rivers, and many more in sending Legendary TV anchor, Jim Benemann off in style.

6 p.m. • Doors

7 p.m. • Showtime

Link for tickets:

https://www.comedyworks.com/comedians/jim-benemann-celebrity-roast

Ticket proceeds will be distributed to Jim's four favorite charities:

- Raise The Future

- Food Bank of the Rockies

- AMP The Cause

- CSU Journalism School Scholarships