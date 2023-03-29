Jim Benemann's family reminisce on unique career after 40 years on airwaves: "We know him as just the goofy, dorky, classic dad character"

Jim Benemann's family reminisce on career as he retires from KCNC-TV

Jim Benemann's family reminisce on career as he retires from KCNC-TV

Jim Benemann's family reminisce on career as he retires from KCNC-TV

Laughter and having a "normal dad" were part of growing up inside the Benemann household.

"We know him as just the goofy, dorky, classic dad character," said Jim's youngest child and only daughter Maddie. "He's been a part of people's lives for so long. I mean 40 years on TV is crazy."

Jim is retiring this week after first gracing the KCNC-TV airwaves for more than 25 years. He has been a sports anchor, weekend anchor.

He's known for reporting on some of the most important stories throughout time such as new computer viruses, hacking long-distance calling cards, and Tyrannosaurus Rex bones found in Jefferson County.

"This will probably be the first time in 40 years that he's able to have a normal sleep schedule," said Jim's oldest, Blake.

CBS

Jim left for other opportunities in Portland and returned to Denver at KUSA-TV in the mid 90's. He returned as main anchor to KCNC-TV in 2003.

"Dad to me was always pajama pants on a Saturday. Making you a sandwich when he got home from work and you were hungry and still awake. Very normal dad stuff we experienced," said Jim's third son Alex.

Jim's plan for retirement is to spend more time traveling and visiting his blended family.

We'll share Jim's Colorado Story every night at 6 p.m. this week. His last show is on Friday, March 31 at 10 p.m.