Celebrating Anchor Jim Benemann's retirement after decades as one of Colorado's journalists

Celebrating Anchor Jim Benemmann's retirement after decades as one of Colorado's journalists

Celebrating Anchor Jim Benemmann's retirement after decades as one of Colorado's journalists

Celebrating Anchor Jim Benemmann's retirement after decades as one of Colorado's journalists

Anchor Jim Benemann's career at CBS News Colorado started more than 30 years ago. He was a sports anchor, weekend anchor and reported on some of the most important stories of the time such as new computer viruses, hacking long distance calling cards and Tyrannosaurus Rex bones found in Jefferson county.

Jim left for other opportunities in Portland and returned to Denver at KUSA-TV in the mid 90's.

He returned as Main Anchor to KCNC-TV in 2003.

"It was a very big deal because Bill Stuart was leaving, and what better replacement for Bill Stuart than Jim Benemann? Everyone knew him," former Anchor Kathy Walsh remembered.

"I thought it was a coup. I always respected Jim's work. He's always been the ultimate professional in this business. But, any time you can go steal the opposing team's top gun, that's a big deal! And it was for us," former Sports Anchor Vic Lombardi said.

Jim was joined at the anchor desk by Karen Leigh in 2008.

"We have each other's back all the time, and I think that's critical for a really good news team," Leigh said.

We'll share Jim's Colorado Story every night at 6 p.m. this week. His last show is on Friday, March 31 at 10 p.m.