Jill Biden decorates White House, North Lawn for Valentine's Day

First lady Jill Biden decorated the White House North Lawn and a corner inside the White House with the help from military children at Fort Drum this year.

Their handprints are pressed onto paper hearts with messages encouraging "open hearts" this Valentine's Day.

This Valentine’s Day, I hope you reach out to each other with open hearts and helping hands. 💕 pic.twitter.com/jCUeHqmoXf — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2023

Three large hearts, one with the message, "Reach Out with Open Hearts and Helping Hands this Valentine's Day," and two others featuring handprints are on display on the north lawn in view of television cameras where White House correspondents stand for their live reports.

The first lady and the children worked on the "heart" projects when she visited the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum, New York, home of the 10th Mountain Division, on Jan. 30. The 3- to 5-year-old children are enrolled at Fort Drum South Riva Ridge Child Development Center. The visit was part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families and their caregivers.

First lady Jill Biden accepts "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day cards from children at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center in Fort Drum, N.Y., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Adrian Kraus / AP

Cut-outs of dog Commander and cat Willow are also part of the display.

The theme continues inside the executive mansion as a corner of the East Wing entrance is decorated with three more large hearts, all printed with "Love," and replicas of the dog and cat. Hearts bearing the children's handprints have been strung together and hung in a window for visitors taking public tours to see.

A Valentine's Day display is seen in the East Wing Entrance of the White House, Feb. 13, 2023, featuring artwork from a classroom at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center at Fort Drum, New York. Official White House Photo by Katie Ricks

Valentine's Day is one of the first lady's favorite holidays. She also displayed Valentine's Day messages at the White House in 2021 and 2022.