Colorado jewelry store robber threatens employee, runs away after stealing goods

Law enforcement officers in the southern part of the Denver metro area are searching for a jewelry store robber. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says K-9s and drones are being used in the effort.

Surveillance video released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office shows the suspect in Monday's jewelry store theft. Arapahoe County

The crime took place on Monday at 4 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Custom Jewelry and Loan in Centennial at the intersection of Arapahoe Road and South Quebec Street. The thief was described as male and is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office says he threatened an employee before stealing jewelry and running away. No one was injured.

Arapahoe County

The male was last seen heading west on the 7400 block of East Arapahoe Road.

Arapahoe County

The sheriff's office is hoping anyone who sees someone resembling the suspect will contact 911. He was described as being in his early 20s. He's thin and has dark hair and has a tattoo under his right ear. During the robbery he was wearing the following items:

- A black baseball cap

- A blue jacket

- Red pants with a white stripe down the sides

- A white printed mask