Several stolen bicycles recovered after Vail theft suspect arrested
Several stolen bicycles have been recovered after an arrest by Vail police. Earlier this month officers arrested Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia, 25, a resident of Avon, when they found him attempting to steal another bike.
Since then, detectives have linked him to seven different cases. All seven of those bicycles have been recovered and returned to their owners.
The total value of those bikes total nearly $12,000.
