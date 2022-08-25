Watch CBS News
Local News

Several stolen bicycles recovered after Vail theft suspect arrested

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Bike theft suspect linked to 7 thefts with property recovery
Bike theft suspect linked to 7 thefts with property recovery 00:23

Several stolen bicycles have been recovered after an arrest by Vail police. Earlier this month officers arrested Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia, 25, a resident of Avon, when they found him attempting to steal another bike.    

Man riding bicycle
MARTINS RUDZITIS / Getty Images

Since then, detectives have linked him to seven different cases. All seven of those bicycles have been recovered and returned to their owners. 

The total value of those bikes total nearly $12,000.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 9:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.