Campaign launched to protect TABOR caps in Jefferson County

Cities and counties across the metro area are going to voters asking to remove revenue limits set by the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR).

In Jefferson County there is now a push to save TABOR that is gaining momentum as well.

"I think these are like the third use of them," county resident Jessica Fenske said.

The yard signs she's helping to paint this year are sending the same message they did in 2019 and again in 2022 -- to protect tax caps put in place by TABOR.

"It's the same fight every time; it's not a left or right fight going on," Fenske said. "It's just the people trying to keep some of their money."

Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners approved a November ballot question to let voters decide if the county can retain additional revenue to address budget shortfalls and a growing backlog in infrastructure needs.

It's a decision the county says was made after extensive community outreach and research. County Commissioner Andy Kerr says it reflects the spirit of TABOR.

"TABOR demands and necessitates action for the people from the people, and the only way to meet those demands is by having this conversation that lets have the community decide," Kerr said during the July hearing.

Natalie Menten organized the sign "remaking" party after voters twice said no to simialr measures

She is a longstanding TABOR advocate

"They are very driven to do it. Why? I don't know. Because tabor allows reasonable growth with governments. It allows the inflation rate plus local growth, "Menten said. "We don't just have money growing in the backyard," she said of the community.

Menten plans to lead once again the "No on 1A" fight that she sees gaining support.

"We had a big group in 2019 and 2022," Menten said. "I think this is going to be even bigger this time. We have so much to lose."

The research done to determine whether to go back to voters -- Menten says and CBS Colorado has previously reported on -- was done by a company hired by the county using taxpayer dollars.

Menten herself is now running for county commissioner.