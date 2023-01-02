Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner in critical condition after Reno snow plow accident Jeremy Renner in critical condition after Reno snow plow accident 00:29

Los Angeles — Movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, was in critical but stable condition following an accident, his representative confirmed to CBS News. Renner had been plowing snow when he suffered serious injuries, representative Sam Mast said.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative said, confirming that the accident took place in the Reno, Nevada area.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," Mast added.

Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta," presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Merritt/Getty/MIU MIU

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Renner was injured was flown to a local hospital after suffering a "traumatic" injury. He was the only person involved, and the sheriff's office is investigating.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town."

He has also appeared as Clint Barton, also known as superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns property near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been hit by winter storms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-renowned skiing destination.

On December 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried by snow with the caption "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."