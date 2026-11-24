A proposed overhaul of Jefferson County's land-use code is one step closer to becoming reality after the county's planning commission approved the measure in a 5-1 vote.

Jefferson County

The proposal would allow a wider range of housing options, including duplexes, in some areas currently zoned for single-family homes. Supporters say the changes could help address the county's housing needs by increasing housing choices within existing neighborhoods.

But residents in neighborhoods such as Applewood West worry the changes could alter the character of their communities and create new safety concerns.

For more than four decades, Walter "Snip" Young has lived in Applewood. He said the neighborhood's large lots, tree-lined streets and sense of community are what make it special.

"It's a lot of walking. People walk their dogs along the street here. We stop and talk, and it's just a friendly place," said Young, president of the Applewood Property Owners Association.

Tim Bock and his wife moved to Applewood six years ago looking for change.

"We were looking for a little bit quieter properties that had a little bit more space between them," Bock said.

Residents like Bock worry that allowing more homes on smaller lots could increase traffic, reduce open space between houses and heighten wildfire risks.

"With how fires jump from house to house, by creating a higher density and also the reduced setbacks, we're really looking at the potential of a mass fire like we saw in Marshall," Bock said, referring to the Marshall Fire in 2021.

County planners have said the proposed code would include stricter fire-resistant construction requirements to address those concerns.

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Some planning commissioners argued that increased housing density can be added without dramatically changing existing neighborhoods.

"I think gentle density does create that opportunity without changing the nature of the neighborhood in which it's being built," one commissioner said before the vote.

Young said he is also concerned about whether the additional housing created under the proposal would be affordable and whether residents have had enough time to review the changes.

"They had three years to prepare it, and we only have one month to respond. That just doesn't fit," Young said.

Concerns about public engagement were echoed by some members of the Planning Commission.

"I think I share everyone else's sentiment that there really wasn't enough engagement or public input," one commissioner said.

Despite those concerns, the commission approved the proposal 5-1.

Residents opposed to the current timeline say they are not asking county leaders to abandon the zoning changes altogether.

"By no means are we saying that change shouldn't happen," Bock said. "I think the mantra that is going to grow from us is: pump the brakes."

The proposal now moves forward in the county's approval process, where county commissioners will make the final decision on the recommended changes. The proposal is expected to be heard at the Dec. 15 commission meeting at 9 a.m.