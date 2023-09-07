Semi truck carrying peaches rolls on I-70 near Morrison, closing two lanes
A semi truck carrying a load of peaches crashed and rolled on I-70 early Thursday morning.
The crash closed the highway eastbound near exit 256 to Lookout Mountain temporarily, before one lane reopened shortly thereafter.
Two lanes are still blocked.
There is no word on injuries or an estimated time that all lanes will reopen.
