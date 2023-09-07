Semi truck carrying peaches rolls on I-70 near Morrison, closing two lanes

Semi truck carrying peaches rolls on I-70 near Morrison, closing two lanes

Semi truck carrying peaches rolls on I-70 near Morrison, closing two lanes

A semi truck carrying a load of peaches crashed and rolled on I-70 early Thursday morning.

CBS

The crash closed the highway eastbound near exit 256 to Lookout Mountain temporarily, before one lane reopened shortly thereafter.

Clean up continues on I-70 east for this rolled semi truck carrying a truckload of peaches. Traffic slows just east of the Lookout Mountain exit 256, with the 2 right lanes closed. Be alert and careful in the area. https://t.co/tTLq86Ju64 pic.twitter.com/N80Kxjfpoi — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 7, 2023

Two lanes are still blocked.

There is no word on injuries or an estimated time that all lanes will reopen.