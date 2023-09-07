Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi truck carrying peaches rolls on I-70 near Morrison, closing two lanes

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

Semi truck carrying peaches rolls on I-70 near Morrison, closing two lanes
Semi truck carrying peaches rolls on I-70 near Morrison, closing two lanes 00:15

A semi truck carrying a load of peaches crashed and rolled on I-70 early Thursday morning. 

copter-truck-crash.jpg
CBS

The crash closed the highway eastbound near exit 256 to Lookout Mountain temporarily, before one lane reopened shortly thereafter. 

Two lanes are still blocked. 

There is no word on injuries or an estimated time that all lanes will reopen. 

First published on September 7, 2023 / 7:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.