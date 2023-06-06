Watch CBS News
Local News

Man with 4 DUI convictions sentenced to prison for massive C-470 crash

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

Man with 4 DUI convictions sentenced to prison for massive C-470 crash
Man with 4 DUI convictions sentenced to prison for massive C-470 crash 00:34

A man who caused a major crash at C-470 and Alameda in September 2022 was nearly four times over the legal limit and had drugs in his system when he slammed into 10 different vehicles and hurt several people. 

c470-closed-morrison.jpg
CBS

Jason Sharrett had a blood alcohol level of .372 when he drove his GMC Yukon on the shoulder of C-470 through Jefferson County, near the Alameda exit. He hit 10 different vehicles, causing massive vehicle damage, and several serious injuries to other drivers while on his spree. 

jason-sharrett-credit-jeffco-da.jpg
  Jason Sharrett Jefferson County DA

Sharrett also had heroin and fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash. He was on parole for felony DUI, and had four other DWAI & DUI convictions. 

c470-morrison-closed.jpg
CBS

Last month, he pled guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Felony DUI. 

On Friday, a Jefferson County judge sentenced Sharrett to 18 years in prison, citing his long history of convictions. 

c470-morrison-crash.jpg
CBS


"Despite being offered multiple opportunities to participate in programs aimed at maintaining sobriety, Mr. Sharrett repeatedly chose to drink and drive, putting the community at risk," Chief Deputy District Attorney Chandler Grant said in a statement. "For his actions on that day and over the last thirty years, we believe this sentence is appropriate and reflects the danger he poses to the community." 

First published on June 6, 2023 / 3:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.