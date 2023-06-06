Man with 4 DUI convictions sentenced to prison for massive C-470 crash

A man who caused a major crash at C-470 and Alameda in September 2022 was nearly four times over the legal limit and had drugs in his system when he slammed into 10 different vehicles and hurt several people.

Jason Sharrett had a blood alcohol level of .372 when he drove his GMC Yukon on the shoulder of C-470 through Jefferson County, near the Alameda exit. He hit 10 different vehicles, causing massive vehicle damage, and several serious injuries to other drivers while on his spree.

Sharrett also had heroin and fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash. He was on parole for felony DUI, and had four other DWAI & DUI convictions.

Last month, he pled guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Felony DUI.

On Friday, a Jefferson County judge sentenced Sharrett to 18 years in prison, citing his long history of convictions.

"Despite being offered multiple opportunities to participate in programs aimed at maintaining sobriety, Mr. Sharrett repeatedly chose to drink and drive, putting the community at risk," Chief Deputy District Attorney Chandler Grant said in a statement. "For his actions on that day and over the last thirty years, we believe this sentence is appropriate and reflects the danger he poses to the community."