Jefferson County investigators search for suspects who stole body parts from Crown Hill Cemetery

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are searching for the suspects wanted for stealing body parts from the Crown Hill Cemetery. Deputies responded to the cemetery at 7777 W. 29th Avenue about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on reports of damage to a mausoleum.

The damaged crypt at Crown Hill Cemetery. Jefferson County

When deputies arrived, they found severe damage to the crypt front on a private mausoleum as well as damage to the crypt and casket inside.

Investigators believe the suspects entered the cemetery during overnight hours, forced entry into the crypt and gained access to the casket. The casket, which contained the decedent's remains, had been pried open and portions of the body were removed.

Deputies searched the area and evidence was gathered from the crime scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Jefferson County tipline at 303-271-5612.