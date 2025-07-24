Watch CBS News
Colorado duck family finds new home after rescue from apartment swimming pool

A mother duck and her ducklings were relocated from a swimming pool at an apartment complex in Colorado to a nearby pond. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office post on social media, when deputies got the call, they knew it wasn't going to be a typical day. 

Mama duck was unimpressed with Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies as they scooped up her ducklings to relocate them to a nearby pond.  Jefferson County

Deputies Moore and Rivera were dispatched to the Westwood Green Apartments swimming pool on May 8, just after 11 a.m. when a mama duck and at least 10 ducklings were seen swimming in the crystal blue water. Deputies said the ducklings were too small to make it out of the water on their own and so they scooped them up.

Deputies said that was the easy part. The biggest challenge was that mama duck didn't want to be picked up so she quacked at the deputies and followed them as they carried her ducklings to a nearby park with a pond. 

These ducklings were rescued from a swimming pool at an apartment complex and taken to a nearby pond where they were reunited with their mother.  Jefferson County

Mama was reunited with her ducklings at the pond, where they all took to the water, which is a better place for them compared to the swimming pool.

The ducklings were reunited with mama duck at a nearby pond.  Jefferson County
