Jeffco Public Schools reaches union deal for pay raises

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

After months of negotiation, there is a deal between Jeffco Public Schools and the union to raise starting pay. The new contract calls for a starting wage of $18 an hour by September 2023 for employees in the Jeffco Education Support Professionals Association. 

Jeffco-Public-Schools.jpeg
(credit: CBS)

The union represents nearly 4,000 para-educators, custodians, bus drivers, administrative staff and food service workers across the district. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 1:13 PM

