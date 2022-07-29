Jeffco Public Schools reaches union deal for pay raises
After months of negotiation, there is a deal between Jeffco Public Schools and the union to raise starting pay. The new contract calls for a starting wage of $18 an hour by September 2023 for employees in the Jeffco Education Support Professionals Association.
The union represents nearly 4,000 para-educators, custodians, bus drivers, administrative staff and food service workers across the district.
