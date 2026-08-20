School leaders in Colorado's Jefferson County refer $133 million tax increase to voters

The Jefferson County Public School Board has voted to refer two mill levies to voters in November.

Last year, the Colorado school district made $40 million in budget cuts to address a major shortfall, but the district says its resources are still falling short of what it needs to thrive.

Leaders say Jeffco ranks ninth out of 10 Denver metro area districts in terms of teacher pay. That makes it hard to hire and retain great teachers.

Now the district wants voters to do something they haven't done since 2018 and approve a property tax increase for schools.

"The resolution carries," district staff said at a Thursday board meeting. The announcement was met with cheers and applause from the audience.

The resolution signified a $133 million ask to voters from the Jeffco school board.

"We've tried to live within our means, and it's not enough. And so we're going back to the voters to ask them to invest in our community," said Michelle Applegate, Jeffco School Board president.

That request comes in the form of two mill levies: a $73 million increase for staff compensation and CTE programming and a $60 million special-purpose mill for capital projects.

"We want to be competitive. We want to be able to keep and retain our incredible teachers and really make sure we have the best and brightest high-quality educators and staff in our system," Applegate said. "It's really important that our teachers can live in the communities that they teach, and our staff can live in the communities where they support our kids."

Together, the tax measures would mean a property tax increase for Jeffco homeowners of about $42 a year per $100,000 in home value.

"Families are already struggling with rising taxes, insurance, groceries, and utilities. Meanwhile, the district is choosing to spend taxpayer resources fighting the federal government and our court over political and ideological issues," a Jeffco resident said during public comment in the meeting.

He was the only public commenter to speak against the measures. He mentioned the district's ongoing lawsuit with the federal government over trans student policies.

"Before asking taxpayers for more, the district might disclose the full cost of the litigation, refocus its priorities, and demonstrate measurable academic and financial accountability with the money it already receives," he said. "Please put students before politics. Vote no in placing this $133 million package on the ballot."

The U.S. Civil Rights Office says Jeffco policies allowing trans students to use bathrooms, play on sports teams, and share overnight accommodations based on their gender identity violate Title IX.

Jeffco leaders say their policy is aligned with Colorado law. The district recently filed a lawsuit seeking clarification on how to comply with what it says are conflicting state and federal requirements regarding transgender students. Leaders say there have been no new developments yet on the lawsuit and claim most Jeffco families agree with the district's policies and actions.

"We're not hearing a lot about the Title IX lawsuit. To be honest, it's been pretty quiet since we asked the court to referee, so we're waiting to see if anything comes of that or not. At this point it's in a holding pattern, but we're not hearing a whole lot from our community about that," said Dr. Rob Stein, interim superintendent for Jeffco Schools. "We want to work with all families and all kids, and we want every kid to feel included and safe and comfortable."

The vast majority of public commenters in Thursday's meeting spoke in favor of the mill levy overrides, from current students, to parents, to union representatives, to former teachers. Many also spoke in favor of the district's trans policy, and fight against the U.S. Department of Education. No public commenters spoke against the district's trans policy.

"I am the proud parent of a transgender child," said Tonya Allen, Golden resident and parent of two Jeffco graduates. "The policies that were in place allowed my kid to be who he was in Jeffco schools, play sports if he wanted to play sports, like just live a normal life … having access to things like bathrooms kept my kid safe, kept my kid in school, kept my kid in a place that kept him happy and healthy."

Outside the meeting, dozens gathered, with LGBTQ+ flags and signs, to show support for the district.

"I think it's sick that this administration is trying to punish Colorado and using our kids as pawns in this horrible game that they're playing," said Allen. "If my taxes go towards supporting trans kids living normal lives and having access to the same equitable opportunities, absolutely, I will pay my taxes any day for that."

Leaders hope that support will translate to a yes vote in November.

"There's a lot on the ballot this year. There's no doubt. I believe in our electorate. I believe in our voters and our community. They've always supported Jeffco Public Schools, and I hope that by giving them the option and showing them the need, they will continue to support us," Applegate said. "If it does not pass, the board will come back in pretty short order to make some very tough decisions. And I would say everything is on the table."

Lindsay Datko, leader of Jeffco Kids First, a parent advocacy group that opposes the district's trans policy, told CBS Colorado she'll be voting against these measures, sharing this statement:

"Jeffco Kids First encourages everyone to research and make a personal decision. Here is my personal perspective:

I am a teacher by profession and a former dues-paying union member. I have generally voted to fund our schools. What lost me was the district's refusal to take 48 recent sexual abuse cases seriously and to push legislation that would make a meaningful difference. Jeffco has not been serious about the most egregious issue before us. On that basis alone, I am a no.

Academics have seen only glacial improvement. Reading gains remain minimal even though effective teaching of foundational skills could turn results around quickly, that is my professional passion. The math curriculum, in my view, has been detrimental to many students.

Add to this the district's refusal to apply its own "belonging" language consistently and allow lawful privacy accommodations for overnight travel, as neighboring districts do. Instead, children in need of accommodations are stigmatized and barred from the longstanding Outdoor Lab tradition, with the district choosing to sue the federal government rather than solve the problem.

We should not forget how funds from the last tax increase were mishandled. Nor the 153 imminent threats that Jeffco attempted to cover up.

Everyone, especially staff, should be standing up on these safety failures. In this district, almost no one is ever fired, even after unfathomable crimes, misconduct, and documented cover-ups. The Jeffco institution protects itself first. Until neutrality is restored, privacy needs are honored, and the protection of children is placed above all else, they will not have my vote."