Jeffco Superintendent Tracy Dorland Recommends 16 Schools For Closure

Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland announced Thursday that the district is recommending 16 schools be closed as part of a major reorganization focused on more equitably resourced elementary schools.

Emory, Peck, Thomson, Campbell, Peiffer, Colorow, Green Mountain, Bergen Meadow K-2, Molholm, Glennon Heights, Parr, Sheridan Green, Witt, Vivian, Wilmore Davis, and Kullerstrand Elementary are the 16 schools on the list of schools recommended for consolidation.

If approved at a November 10th board meeting, students at each school will be moved to another nearby school, and parents will have the choice of keeping their children at the new neighborhood school or choice-enrolling into another district school.

Staff at the schools on the closure list will have the opportunity to interview for positions at other schools in the district.

90-minute community conversations and hour-long public comment sessions for each school will be held at specific dates and times through September and October. All school community members are invited to participate. District representatives will explain the process in detail and factors that led to the decision.

The Board of Education will make a final vote on school closures at their meeting on November 10th.