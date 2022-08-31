Jeffco Open Space details proposal for new library at Sledding Hill Park

Jeffco Open Space and Jefferson County Public Library are searching for a location to build a new facility in the southern part of the county, and a popular park may be the site of new construction.

More than 100 people attended a virtual meeting Tuesday night where the county shared more detailed plans.

Jeffco Open Space owns the land, which they leased to Foothills Park and Recreation since 1999. The plans call for a 40,000-square foot library at the bottom of Sledding Hill Park, an open space where families go sledding each winter. A playground is also included in the proposal, and a large parking lot to be shared by the sledding hill, the library, and the playground.

Jeffco Open Space

Money spent on the project would be reinvested in local parks and trails, with a credit of up to 50% going back to Jefferson County Public Libraries for park and trail amenities. The remainder would be split between Foothills Park and Recreation District and the Ken Caryl Ranch Metropolitan District for local public parks and trails.

Residents attended the meeting and noted concerns about the construction, including increased traffic in the area, decreased open space, and a possible increase in those experiencing homelessness using the library facilities.

A second virtual community meeting where residents can share their opinions is set for September 28th. Jeffco Open Space plans to address some of the feedback that came from the first community meeting.