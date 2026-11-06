Incumbent Republican Jeff Hurd fends off challenge from Democrat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

Voters in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District have re-elected Republican Congressman Jeff Hurd. The Republican was facing a challenge for his seat by nearly 2% of the vote.

Congressman Jeff Hurd attends an energy roundtable hosted by Guzman Energy on May 27, 2026, in Denver. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

This is Hurd's first time being re-elected in CD-3, which includes large sections of western and southern Colorado, including the cities of Grand Junction, Durango and Pueblo.

During his first term in the U.S. House, Hurd fought for disaster relief for fire and flood victims in his district and worked to bring more aerospace jobs to the region.

Romero is a U.S. Army veteran and small business owner who served as the state's director of economic development under Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration. He owns a property management company.