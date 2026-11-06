Watch CBS News
Local News

Incumbent Republican Jeff Hurd fends off challenge from Democrat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Voters in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District have re-elected Republican Congressman Jeff Hurd. The Republican was facing a challenge for his seat by nearly 2% of the vote.

Congressman Jeff Hurd to Attend Energy Roundtable hosted by Guzman Energy
Congressman Jeff Hurd attends an energy roundtable hosted by Guzman Energy on May 27, 2026, in Denver. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

This is Hurd's first time being re-elected in CD-3, which includes large sections of western and southern Colorado, including the cities of Grand Junction, Durango and Pueblo.

During his first term in the U.S. House, Hurd fought for disaster relief for fire and flood victims in his district and worked to bring more aerospace jobs to the region.

Romero is a U.S. Army veteran and small business owner who served as the state's director of economic development under Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration. He owns a property management company.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue