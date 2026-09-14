Colorado Rep. Jeff Hurd convinces colleagues to join him in fighting for disaster relief for fire and flood victims

As fire and flood victims in southern Colorado await President Trump's decision on federal aid, Rep. Jeff Hurd invited some D.C. powerhouses to see the devastation up close, in hopes that they might help sway the president.

While the fires are largely contained and the flood waters have receded, in their wake is destruction, suffering, and a plea for help.

The Aspen Acres Fire and Gold Mountain Fire scorched more than 140,000 acres and destroyed 324 homes.

Then flash floods and mudslides took out roads and cut off communities.

"I met a couple in Buelah, Colorado, that had lived in that community for more than 30 years. They could never have imagined devastation on this scale. It's difficult for them also because the basic infrastructure has broken down. You don't have water. They're not able get clean drinking water to their house," said Hurd.

Evon Davis, left, and her friend David Steele look at the damage near the site where the home Davis' father built once stood before it was destroyed by the Aspen Acres Fire. They walk along the road leading to the property in Beulah, Colorado, on Aug. 11, 2026. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Hurd, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, says he's thankful President Trump approved funding for public infrastructure repairs but individual assistance is still pending and Hurd says it is vital to the recovery of so many in his district, "The story of that couple in Buelah is a story that is an example of the impact of this fire and the flooding and it's the reason that I'm motivated so much to get this additional assistance from the White House."

He's getting some help from three D.C. colleagues who chair influential committees. Hurd invited them to visit his district. He says it's one thing to tell people how bad the damage is, it's another to show them.

"I could talk all day long in committee about these issues but there is no substitute for them seeing firsthand the landscape, meeting the people."

The group spent two days touring the district.

"Out here you see really how connected public lands and disaster declarations and watershed health and local economies are," said Hurd.

They met not only fire and flood victims but small business owners and Southern Ute tribal members, forging personal connections that Hurd says are invaluable in D.C., whether you're asking for disaster aid or economic development.

"One of the things that I've learned in Congress is a lot of your success is your ability to leverage relationships. And next time I walk into one of their offices and say 'western Colorado needs something,' I want them to picture the people that they met and the places they've seen," he said.

Hurd is the Western Caucus Vice Chair. The tour included the Chair of the Western Caucus and Chairs of the Natural Resources Committee and Science, Space and Technology committee. In addition to securing disaster relief, Hurd is trying to lure more aerospace jobs to his district.

His colleagues agreed to join him in urging President Trump to urgently approve individual disaster relief and hazard mitigation funding.