Colorado union workers at JBS meat processing plant in Greeley vote to strike

99% of union workers at the Colorado JBS meat processing plant in Greeley have voted to strike.

The UFCW Local 7 says the vote to strike comes after what they call unfair labor practices.

The JBS meat packing plant in Greeley in August 2025 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The union says workers are being asked to work faster, increasing the risk of injury, and that the company is also reducing work hours, which cuts income.

"They're fed up with JBS. They're fed up with JBS's unfair labor practices, going backwards on what they're saying at the table, retaliating against workers who choose to stand up for their rights, and they're tired of being asked to do more with less," said Mathew Shechter, UFCW Local General Counsel.

JBS says it has presented a comprehensive offer with meaningful wage increases and a pension plan. In a statement they said they "remain hopeful that the local union will choose to move forward with this agreement so we can continue focusing on providing good-paying jobs."

The union contract with JBS expired last July. A seven-day notice is required to cancel a contract extension. That notice hasn't yet been given.