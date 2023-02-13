Watch CBS News
Jason Aldean to perform at Ball Arena in Denver this fall

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Country music star Jason Aldean announced on Monday morning that his upcoming tour will make a stop in Denver.

CMA Fest 2022 - Day 1
Jason Aldean performs during day 1 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Aldean's Highway Desperado tour will visit more than 40 cities. It starts in New York in July and ends in Florida at the end of October. The stop in Colorado at Ball Arena will take place on Oct. 7 and special guests at the show will be Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

"Highway Desperado Tour, let's ride!" Aldean wrote in a Facebook post.

Aldean has released 10 studio albums in his career. His most recent release was "Macon, Georgia" which came out last year.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour is coming to Ball Arena with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny,...

Posted by Ball Arena on Monday, February 13, 2023

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 17.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 10:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

