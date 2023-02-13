Jason Aldean to perform at Ball Arena in Denver this fall
Country music star Jason Aldean announced on Monday morning that his upcoming tour will make a stop in Denver.
Aldean's Highway Desperado tour will visit more than 40 cities. It starts in New York in July and ends in Florida at the end of October. The stop in Colorado at Ball Arena will take place on Oct. 7 and special guests at the show will be Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.
"Highway Desperado Tour, let's ride!" Aldean wrote in a Facebook post.
Aldean has released 10 studio albums in his career. His most recent release was "Macon, Georgia" which came out last year.
Tickets go on sale on Feb. 17.
