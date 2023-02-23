Watch CBS News
Local News

CBI issues senior alert after Colorado woman goes missing after dropping husband off at Denver International Airport

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Senior Alert: Woman goes missing after dropping husband off at DIA
Senior Alert: Woman goes missing after dropping husband off at DIA 00:26

A woman is considered missing and endangered after she never returned to her home in Jefferson County. 

Investigators say Janet Sandoval dropped her husband off at Denver International Airport around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, but she never returned to their home in Genesee. Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert on Thursday morning that confirmed Sandoval suffers from cognitive impairment. 

fpotbc-aeaaoe4y.jpg
JEFFCO SHERIFF

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's tweet, Sandoval was driving a 2010 tan Volvo station wagon. CBI's alert show her car popped up on a license plate reader in the area of I-70 and Kipling Street around 3 p.m. Her credit card was also used in Golden during the afternoon. 

Sandoval is 74 years old, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, slim, brown eyes and gray hair. 

Anyone with information can contact Jeffco dispatch at 303-271-0211.

fpotbdaaiaem5jk.jpg
JEFFCO SHERIFF
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 7:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.