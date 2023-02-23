CBI issues senior alert after Colorado woman goes missing after dropping husband off at Denver International Airport

Senior Alert: Woman goes missing after dropping husband off at DIA

Senior Alert: Woman goes missing after dropping husband off at DIA

Senior Alert: Woman goes missing after dropping husband off at DIA

A woman is considered missing and endangered after she never returned to her home in Jefferson County.

Investigators say Janet Sandoval dropped her husband off at Denver International Airport around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, but she never returned to their home in Genesee. Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert on Thursday morning that confirmed Sandoval suffers from cognitive impairment.

JEFFCO SHERIFF

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's tweet, Sandoval was driving a 2010 tan Volvo station wagon. CBI's alert show her car popped up on a license plate reader in the area of I-70 and Kipling Street around 3 p.m. Her credit card was also used in Golden during the afternoon.

Sandoval is 74 years old, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, slim, brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information can contact Jeffco dispatch at 303-271-0211.