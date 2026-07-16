Residents in Colorado foothills aim to save Jamestown Mercantile, the only local eatery and "living room" of the town

Deep in Boulder Canyon sits the foothills town of Jamestown, where about 250 Coloradans call home.

"It's an incredible little community," resident Jaime Morton said.

"It's a big happy small town, an extension of people's family," regular visitor Jason Gerlich added.

"Jamestown's a great place, great community, wonderful people," longtime resident Rob Koehler said.

It's the kind of place where neighbors rely on one another for everything, from fixing appliances to lending a helping hand.

"I asked Louie to fix my refrigerator. He did fix my refrigerator," resident Mario "Messa" Essa laughed.

At the center of that close-knit community is the Jamestown Mercantile, a café and gathering place that has served the town for more than a century. It's the only restaurant in the town.

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"The Merc is kind of the central gathering place of the town, kind of the living room of Jamestown in a way," Jamestown Mayor Michael Box said.

Another longtime resident put it even more simply.

"The Jamestown Merc is the community center," one resident Scott said.

"I've been here for 40 years. I live above the Merc, and Merc is probably responsible for 20 people's income in the town," resident Louis Maurer said.

The Merc is filled with music on Wednesdays, pizza on Fridays, and always lots and lots of people, a mix of longtime locals, and visitors who want a taste of mountain life.

But a few months ago, those who run the Merc learned their building would be put up for sale. Rather than risk the property being purchased by an outside corporation, community members decided to try to buy it themselves.

"We could lose the heart that really drives this area," Meesa said.

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Residents formed a nonprofit called Save the Merc, with the goal of purchasing the building and keeping it in community hands. The group has already raised more than $100,000 in its first few months and estimates it could take about a year to reach its goal of raising $1.5 million.

"It's not just one person, not just a group of outside investors," said Meesa, who helps lead the nonprofit. "It's us, the town, and folks who are really invested in what happens here and what we can build," Meesa added.

As organizers continue seeking grants and donations, they're also asking people across Boulder County to help preserve one of the area's most cherished gathering places.

"To lose that would be really tragic, but I have big faith... " Scott said. "There's just too much energy into this town and saving this place."