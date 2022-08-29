Watch CBS News
Jameson Bradford arrested, accused of stealing golf clubs from DIA baggage claim

By Jennifer McRae

Jameson Bradford arrested, accused of stealing golf clubs from DIA baggage claim
Police in Denver have arrested a man accused of stealing golf clubs from the baggage claim area at Denver International Airport. Jameson Bradford is accused of taking at least 8 sets of clubs. 

Bradford, 25, allegedly stole them between July 23 and Aug. 12. 

Investigators said they received tips from the community to the Crimestoppers tipline which identified Bradford as a suspect. 

He is being held for investigation of theft $20,000 or more. 

