Jameson Bradford arrested, accused of stealing golf clubs from DIA baggage claim
Police in Denver have arrested a man accused of stealing golf clubs from the baggage claim area at Denver International Airport. Jameson Bradford is accused of taking at least 8 sets of clubs.
Bradford, 25, allegedly stole them between July 23 and Aug. 12.
Investigators said they received tips from the community to the Crimestoppers tipline which identified Bradford as a suspect.
He is being held for investigation of theft $20,000 or more.
