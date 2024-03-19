Jameel James sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting, killing Kevin Piaskowski on I-70 in Colorado

Jameel James was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 that left one man dead. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31, 2022.

Kevin Piaskowski CBS

James was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70. James and Piaskowski did not know each other.

Denver DA

The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.

eminthrv/Reddit

Immediately following the shooting, the suspect was involved in a multi-vehicle crash including a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe. The occupants of that vehicle ran away from the scene.

"This was a senseless and completely unprovoked murder on one of Denver's major highways. Mr. Piaskowski was simply driving his car when he was shot and killed by Jameel James. Although Mr. James was young at the time, he was old enough to know what he was doing and must be held accountable for this tragic event. We agree with the judge's sentence and hope that it sends a message to young people in Denver that the use of guns to cause injury and death will not be tolerated," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a statement.

James pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September 2023.