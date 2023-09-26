Watch CBS News
Jameel James pleads guilty for shooting, killing Kevin Piaskowski on I-70

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Jameel James has pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 that left one man dead. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31, 2022. 

kevin-piaskowski.jpg
  Kevin Piaskowski CBS

James was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70. James and Piaskowski did not know each other. 

jameel-james-denver-da-copy.jpg
Denver DA

The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.  

fatal-i-70-shooting-crash.jpg
eminthrv/Reddit

Immediately following the shooting, the suspect was involved in a multi-vehicle crash including a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe. The occupants of that vehicle ran away from the scene. 

James will be sentenced in January 2024.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 11:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

