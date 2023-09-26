Jameel James pleads guilty for shooting, killing Kevin Piaskowski on I-70

Jameel James has pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 that left one man dead. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31, 2022.

Kevin Piaskowski CBS

James was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70. James and Piaskowski did not know each other.

Denver DA

The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.

eminthrv/Reddit

Immediately following the shooting, the suspect was involved in a multi-vehicle crash including a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe. The occupants of that vehicle ran away from the scene.

James will be sentenced in January 2024.