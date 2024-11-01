Watch CBS News
Jamal Murray goes into concussion protocol after collision in Denver Nuggets game

By Jesse Sarles

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was placed in the concussion protocol after a collision with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle during Friday night's game at Barclays Center. It happened in the third quarter of Denver's loss.

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center on Oct. 29. Michelle Farsi / Getty Images

Murray was cutting through the lane with Anthony Edwards guarding him, when Randle backed up to chase Aaron Gordon and inadvertently banged his shoulder into Murray's nose.

Murray's head jerked back into Edwards from the impact, and he doubled over in pain while the play continued before subbing out four possessions later during a timeout and heading to the locker room for further examination.

The Nuggets ruled him out for the rest of the game a few minutes later.

Murray had six points on 2-for-7 shooting and three assists in 22 minutes.

The Nuggets wound up losing the game by a score of 119-116.

