Israeli family that escaped Hamas attack celebrates Hanukkah among Denver Jewish community

On the sixth night of Hanukkah in the Denver metro area, one Israeli family is reminiscing on more than just the holiday; how far they have come since their lives drastically changed on Oct. 7.

"It's really strange because it's not in our place," said Oshri Shalev.

Shalev and his family are among the survivors of the Oct. 7 attack on the Be'eri Kibbutz. More than 12 people were killed by Hamas militants and others were kidnapped.

"We woke up in the morning at 6:30, and after 10 minutes we heard a lot of rockets and bombs," said Shalev. "It was something unusual."

Shalev and his family quickly got into their saferoom as word began to spread that their kibbutz was under attack.

"We start to hear a lot of gunshots outside and people knock on the door and the windows outside of the apartment of the neighbors and all the kibbutz," said Shalev.

Shalev shared photos of what the conditions were like both in and outside of their safe room. He read to his three children to help calm them down and keep them quiet. Hours later, Hamas entered in their home, ransacking the place, attempting to burn clothing to light their home on fire, and trying to open the safe room. Their saving grace was how well they were able to keep quiet.

"It was 12 hours in the safe room," he said. "[We were] lucky because they [didn't] try harder to open the door."

They were eventually rescued and taken to safety outside of the kibbutz for a short period of time. A cousin living in Denver, suggested they move here to live more peacefully. They came to the metro in November.

"A lot of my friends, they lost parents and their brother, and because it's a small community you know everyone," said Shalev. "I don't know how we can move on after this occasion."

Yet, on this sixth night of Hanukkah, they are taking steps to heal from the terror among the Denver Jewish community. Jewish leaders hosted a celebration at the Family Sports Center in Centennial, filled with games, food, and ice skating.

"It's nice to see that there is a big Jewish community, and everybody helped us and invited us to the party," said Shalev.

The Shalev family was also given the honor of lighting an ice sculpture menorah.

"People who lived through the darkest of times and they're with us to remind us that each and every one of us has what it takes to overcome the darkness and be a candle, really be a walking menorah," said Rabbi Avraham Mintz, who is the Director of the Chabad Jewish Center of south metro Denver.



