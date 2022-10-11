Ish Smith shines as Denver Nuggets defeat Phoenix Suns, win for first time in preseason

Ish Smith scored 17 points, including the go-ahead 20-foot jumper with 8.9 seconds left as the Denver Nuggets beat visiting Phoenix Suns in their third preseason game.

Ish Smith of the Denver Nuggets drives on Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns on Monday. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Smith had tied the game at 105 converting an 18-footer with 39 seconds remining. Duane Washington Jr. of Phoenix had a chance for the win, but his 3-point attempt in the closing seconds was off the mark.

Bones Hyland had 16 points for Denver before leaving in the third quarter with a lower leg sprain. Bruce Brown finished with 12 points.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points, and Deandre Ayton finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, converting 9 of 12 shots.

Mikal Bridges had 14 for Phoenix.

The win marked Denver's first win this preseason.