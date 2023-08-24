Investigators ask for witnesses to possible road rage shooting

Investigators with the Mead Police Department are asking for witnesses to shots fired in a possible road rage incident on Interstate 25 about 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Both the victim and suspect told detectives that the incident began with brake checking and cutting off vehicles in traffic while heading northbound on I-25.

Weld County

Mead police believe the shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, a 2016 black GMC dually truck around Highway 66 and I-25. The victim was driving a white 2017 Ford Transit Van.

Weld and Larimer counties received a report of shots being fired from one driver towards another on I-25 near Mile Marker 244 at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday.

Weld County

Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office eventually stopped the suspect vehicle, a black GMC truck, near Weld County Road 46 and Weld County Road 13. They arrested the driver, Wyatt George Reed, who was in possession of a 9mm carbine.

Reed, 24, is facing several charges include attempted first-degree murder, menacing- aggravated with a weapon, prohibited use of a large capacity magazine, driving under the influence of alcohol, prohibited use of a weapon, drank from or possessed open alcoholic beverage container.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Dustin Synn of the Mead Police Department at 720-652-4222 or email police@townofmead.org.