Investigators search for more victims of Colorado sexual assault suspect

Investigators in Jefferson County fear there could be more victims connected to a sexual assault suspect. Christopher Kenny Jackson has been charged with six counts related to sexual assaults that occurred between 2004 and 2008.

Christopher Kenny Jackson Jefferson County DA

Jackson's arrest comes after investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified four women who appeared unconscious in sexually explicit videos.

In February, investigators executed a search warrant at Jackson's home in Littleton after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force linked Jackson's IP address to an alleged upload of pornography. During the search, computers, cell phones, portable devices, and electronic storage devices were seized from the residence.

According to the Jefferson County DA's Office, investigators found similar footage of four different women who were sexually assaulted in what investigators believe is Jackson's living room. The women appeared unconscious and were partially naked.

Investigators determined the images and videos were captured between Dec. 19, 2004, and Feb. 2, 2008 using metadata from the images. Investigators were able to identify the four women in the videos and one of the women is now deceased.

Christopher Kenny Jackson Jefferson County

When investigators contacted the three women, they had no memory or knowledge of the incidents captured in the videos. The women had likely been in contact with Jackson at bars in the south Jefferson County area.

Investigators continue to review the evidence collected in the case and believe there could be additional victims. Anyone who may have seen or interacted with Jackson concerning these allegations is encouraged to contact First Judicial District Attorney's Office Investigator Kim Holmes at 303-271-6915.

Authorities included an image of Jackson from that time period in the search for potential victims.

Jackson was taken into custody on Aug. 23 and later posted a $150,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9 for the second portion of his preliminary hearing.