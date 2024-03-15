Watch CBS News
Investigation reveals more obscene behavior for Colorado man accused of masturbating near coffee shops

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Fort Collins police say that the investigation into a man who is facing charges for allegedly masturbating near coffee shops has revealed more evidence of additional felony crimes. Stephen Masalta of Fort Collins was arrested last month. 

He's accused of having masturbated in front of several coffee shop windows in full view of customers and employees dating back to July 2023.

 Stephen Masalta Larimer County

When officers began reviewing digital evidence collected at Masalta's residence, they discovered evidence of additional felony crimes. That investigation revealed Masalta had masturbated and ejaculated on food items during his employment at Safeway located at 1426 East Harmony Road in Fort Collins. He had worked there about two months, from December 2023 to February of this year. 

According to Fort Collins police, Safeway is cooperating with the investigation. Detectives anticipate that there could be additional victims and charges. 

Masalta is facing dozens of charges including 14 counts of indecent exposure, two counts of attempted indecent exposure, four counts of attempted unlawful sexual contact and 16 counts of attempted sexual assault on a child. 

First published on March 15, 2024 / 10:39 AM MDT

