Colorado man arrested almost a year after 14 alleged instances of indecent exposure

A Colorado man is in custody after almost a year and over a dozen alleged indecent exposure incidents in Fort Collins. At least one alleged victim was a child.

Stephen Masalta, 32, of Fort Collins was arrested Tuesday morning. He's accused of having masturbated in front of several coffee shop windows in full view of customers and employees going back to July 2023.

He's now in the Larimer County Jail and facing 14 counts of indecent exposure, a class 1 misdemeanor. Investigators say they believe there are other victims.

"These brazen criminal acts are deeply troubling for both the community and Fort Collins Police. I'm grateful for the dedicated work that our teams did to identify and apprehend this suspect," said Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Adam McCambridge.

It was not immediately clear if Masalta was the suspect wanted in connection with cases involving similar allegations in September of last year.

