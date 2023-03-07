Woman dies in cell at Denver Jail
An investigation is underway after a woman died in a jail cell in the Denver Downtown Detention Center.
The woman was found unconscious at 9:30 a.m. Monday in her cell at the facility, which is located at 490 West Colfax Avenue.
The Denver Sheriff Department says the medical team was unable to revive her.
The woman's name and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.