I-70 Vail Pass closed until further notice; expect delays

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Interstate 70 at Vail Pass was scheduled to close for winter maintenance at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, so drivers should expect delays in the area during that time.

According to CDOT, the closure was in place between Exit 180 (East Vail) and Exit 190 (Vail Pass).

Drivers can stay updated about closures throughout the state by visiting Cotrip.org.  

CORRECTION: An update to the article showed the closure had been lifted, but CDOT confirmed the winter maintenance closure that began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday remained in place as of 11:45 a.m.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 10:28 AM

