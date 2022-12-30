Sun glare causes closure on Interstate 70 just east of Idaho Springs

There was a road closure on Interstate 70 just east of Idaho Springs on Friday morning due to sun glare. The interstate was back open by 9:15 a.m. after about a 2-hour shutdown.

CDOT

According to CDOT, I-70 eastbound was closed and slowing down traffic in the area in both directions. The roadblock impacted lanes between Exit 243: Hidden Valley and US-6 (near Floyd Hill) at Mile Point 244. Road closed expect delays due to traffic impacts.

Before traffic returned to normal, a detour was in place use exit 244 to US 6, then US 40 back to Eastbound I-70.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible. I these situations, it's a good idea for drivers to wear sunglasses if they are driving in the region.

Safety closures due to sun glare can happen in the morning hours on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County and Clear Creek County from November through February each year. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the sun's angle, in combination with the highway's configuration, can create a blinding sun glare for drivers. Sun glare can become blinding for motorists, especially when there is leftover moisture on the roadway from a storm or from pre-storm road treatment materials. On top of that, mountain driving conditions include steep hills, sharp turns and unknown scenarios such as wildlife crossing the highway.