Multi-car crash shuts down I-70 eastbound at Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel
A multi-car crash with injuries shut down Interstate 70 eastbound on both ends of Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel on Monday evening.
There was no immediate information about injuries or when I-70 was clear in the eastbound lanes to normal traffic at the tunnel. The crash was not affecting westbound traffic.
According to Colorado State Patrol, there was no estimated time for I-70 to return to normal traffic on eastbound lanes at the tunnel.
Avoid the area if possible.
