Multi-car crash shuts down I-70 eastbound at Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A multi-car crash with injuries shut down Interstate 70 eastbound on both ends of Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel on Monday evening.

There was no immediate information about injuries or when I-70 was clear in the eastbound lanes to normal traffic at the tunnel. The crash was not affecting westbound traffic. 

According to Colorado State Patrol, there was no estimated time for I-70 to return to normal traffic on eastbound lanes at the tunnel. 

Avoid the area if possible. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on September 4, 2023 / 6:35 PM

