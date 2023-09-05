Multi-car crash shuts down I-70 eastbound at Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel

A multi-car crash with injuries shut down Interstate 70 eastbound on both ends of Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel on Monday evening.

There was no immediate information about injuries or when I-70 was clear in the eastbound lanes to normal traffic at the tunnel. The crash was not affecting westbound traffic.

Traffic Alert 🚨



UPDATE



I-70EB remains closed at EJMT due to a multi-car SBI crash at MM216. @csp_golden now on scene



ETA for tows is extended



Some traffic getting through on US-6, but the crash scene extends down the hill from I70 where a 5th-wheel rolled — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) September 5, 2023

According to Colorado State Patrol, there was no estimated time for I-70 to return to normal traffic on eastbound lanes at the tunnel.

Avoid the area if possible.