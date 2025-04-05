Interstate 25 to be resurfaced in Denver through January 2026 starting on Sunday, CDOT says

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin a massive resurfacing project on Interstate 25 through Denver starting on Sunday. The work will be done in phases and is expected to be completed in January 2026.

CDOT officials say the work will focus on a "heavily-traveled" five-mile stretch from Alameda to 44th Avenues and that lanes will be closed each night. In addition to the pavement itself, the project will also include the repair of expansion joints between roadways and bridges, installation of new signs, repainting of lane stripes, and replacement of concrete barriers.

"The resurfacing will prolong the life of the road, provide a smoother surface and add durability," CDOT said in a statement. "This will improve safety and reduce the need for emergency and pothole repairs. New pavement markings and signs will increase lane and interchange visibility."

Traffic is seen on Interstate 25 near Colorado Boulevard and an RTD railing in Denver, Colorado on March 14, 2016. Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

People driving on I-25 can expect the following impacts, according to CDOT:

April 6 through late April or early May from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays: overnight closures of the east and westbound US 6 on-ramps to southbound I-25 and the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Alameda Avenue. There will also be single lane and shoulder closures on southbound I-25 in this area. Detours for the ramp closures will be in place.

Mid-May through late October, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays: a single lane closure at 9 p.m. and then up to three lanes closed in each direction a few hours later on I-25 between Alameda and 44th avenues. All lanes will reopen before 6 a.m.

CDOT is urging people to drive with extra caution through the work zone, watch for road crews, not to speed, and to leave plenty of following distance.

You can sign up for project updates by going to www.codot.gov/projects/i25centralresurfacing, and get lane closure information and real-time traffic conditions on cotrip.org.

A map of the impacted area can be seen here:

A project map from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows a stretch of Interstate 25 in Denver set to undergo resurfacing and other improvement work through January 2026. Colorado Department of Transportation