International Overdose Awareness Day remembers those lives lost

Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day, a reminder to those lost to drug overdoses. Drug-related deaths increased by 110% in Denver from 2019 to 2020.

Fentanyl-related overdose deaths increased 308% during the same timeframe, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

On Wednesday night, the City County Building in Denver will be lighted in purple to honor the lives lost to overdose deaths.