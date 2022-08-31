Watch CBS News
International Overdose Awareness Day remembers those lives lost

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day, a reminder to those lost to drug overdoses. Drug-related deaths increased by 110% in Denver from 2019 to 2020. 

generic-drugs-getty-image.jpg
Getty Images

Fentanyl-related overdose deaths increased 308% during the same timeframe, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. 

On Wednesday night, the City County Building in Denver will be lighted in purple to honor the lives lost to overdose deaths. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 11:35 AM

