Inmates found after reportedly escaping from Fremont County Jail

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

According to authorities, two inmates escaped the Fremont County Detention Center Saturday afternoon but were found later that evening.

Around 12:30 p.m., two inmates escaped the county jail by climbing over the east fence of the complex. Around 6 p.m., law enforcement officers from several agencies found the two inmates near Four Mile Creek.

The two inmates were identified as Rodolfo Varelas, 25, who was sentenced to eight months on a controlled substance arrest, and Christopher Dustin James Wallace, 35, who was being held on a parole revocation.

It wasn't immediately clear what the inmates might face for additional sentences, but they're likely to have months, if not years, tacked onto their initial sentences.

